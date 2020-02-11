|
Walter A. Buss Jr.
Plymouth - Walter August "Wally" Buss Jr., age 58, of Plymouth, WI, passed away February 7, 2020.
He was born on May 2, 1961 in Oconto, WI, a son of the late Walter Sr. and Grace (Carpenter) Buss.
He attended Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah High School, graduating in 1980.
On August 20th, 1983 he married Ann Sartori.
Wally was employed at Kees Inc in Elkhart Lake for almost 40 years. He was a grinder, painter, polisher, and anything else that was needed of him. Wally was quite literally a jack of all trades and could fix anything that was broken or build whatever needed to be built and he took great pride in his work.
On October 31, 2015, in classic Wally style, he married Heidi Kaczor in a Halloween themed wedding at their "Kingdom".
Being quite the entrepreneur he owned and operated Boneyard Bodyworks in Plymouth for several years. He later created Boneyard Paintball LLC and over the years together with his wife Heidi, that field has grown into a place of great enjoyment, memories and pride for Wally.
He loved off roading with his UTV, working on home or special projects, building or rearranging on the paintball field (he always kept the players on their toes), dining out, spending time with friends or enjoying relaxing evenings at home with his family. The past few years he discovered he really enjoyed camping or as he referred to it as "Glamping" and running any trails he could find in his UTV with Heidi by his side. He enjoyed spending time with and playing with his dogs as well. He was a true animal lover.
Survivors include his loving wife, Heidi of Plymouth; Children, Tyler (Olly) Buss of Green Bay, Alyssa (Hunter) Krimmel of Plymouth, Cody, Kylie, and Caiden Kaczor of Plymouth; Grandson, Dominic Michael Krimmel; two sisters, Debra (David) Lorenz of the Town of Rhine and Sunday (Richard) Strong of Elkhart Lake; his beloved paintball family; and his favorite canine child, Bunker.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Wally's wishes were to have a celebration of life and to remember all the fun, memories, stories, and to live life to the fullest. The celebration of life will be held on Saturday (March 7, 2020) at Fudgienuckles Sports Pub in Glenbeulah from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM. There will be an event created on Facebook by Heidi with all the details so please feel free to share it and help pass the word.
Please NO FLOWERS, a memorial fund is being established in Wally's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020