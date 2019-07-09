|
Walter A. Guse Jr.
Sheboygan - Walter A. Guse Jr., age 77, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully (July 6, 2019) at his home.
He was born on March 23, 1942 in Sheboygan, a son of the late Walter Sr. and Lucille (Roanhaus) Guse.
Walter attended St. Mary's Catholic Grade School in Sheboygan Falls and graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1960.
He worked at Sheboygan Falls Chevrolet before he moved to Santa Barbara, California. He lived in Santa Barbara for more than 30 years and worked at the C&H Chevrolet. In 2005, he retired and spent his winters in Cape Coral, Florida.
Walter enjoyed working on his cars, golfing, racing, boating and watching football, especially the Packers.
Survivors include his two sons: Michael (Mary) Guse and Todd (Nancy) Guse; Five grandchildren: Heather (Eric) Anderson, Nathaniel (Colie) Guse, Matthew (Samantha) Guse, Nicole Guse, Lenea Guse; Three great-grandchildren: Alex and Hannah Anderson, and Leon Guse; Four siblings: Donald (Barbara) Guse, Robert (Linda) Guse, Janet Weinaug, and Betty (Dale) Dulmes; and Sister-in-law: Carol Guse.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, William Guse, and brother-in-law, Herb Weinaug.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday (July 13, 2019) at 11:00 A.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Father Philip Reifenberg, Pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, will officiate. Interment will be at Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery.
Visitation will take place on Saturday (July 13) at Suchon Funeral Home from 9:00 A.M. until time of Services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Walter's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the Sheboygan County Police Department for all the assistance and compassion given to the family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 9 to July 10, 2019