|
|
Walter Calvin Behlow
Sheboygan - Walter Calvin Behlow "Wally" age 94 of Sheboygan Falls passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Pine Haven Christian Home.
Walter was born in Hilbert, Wisconsin on May 4, 1925 to Walter Ferdinand and Helen (Stolper) Behlow and grew up on the family farm in Sheboygan Falls. It was there that he and his brothers learned the value of hard work. He attended St. Paul Lutheran school and was hired as an enameler at Kohler Company. In 1947 he married Nona Lee Huebner and in 1949 welcomed his only child and the joy of his life David into the world. Walter was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a proud member of UAW Local 833. In 1954 he participated in a strike that lasted eleven years. He worked for various companies in the metals industry and retired from Vollrath Company in 1990.
During his post retirement years, he consulted for Vollrath Co, travelled, ran numerous bus excursions to see the "Cubbies," read voraciously, planned family reunions and spent quality time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing "up North," playing Skat with his buddies, and drinking a good martini. He loved his family and his life. His positive outlook and good humor endeared him to many who crossed his path as a co-worker, friend or caregiver.
Walter is survived by his son David L. (Margaret) Behlow, Fort Myers, Florida, grandchildren Jonathan Behlow, Oswego, Illinois and Laura Behlow, Vieques, Puerto Rico, sister-in-law Marion Behlow, Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, nieces Terri (Ron Reinke) Behlow, Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin and Karen (Bruce) Dana, Fort Worth, Texas, nephew, Gary (Margret) Behlow, Chicago, Illinois, two step grandchildren and four step great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother Helen June Stolper, father Walter F. Behlow, and brothers Rodney (June) Behlow, Merlin (Mary Ann) Behlow, and Arlin Behlow.
Private family inurnment will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Kohler, Wisconsin. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. The family requests that memorials be sent to the .
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Walter's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020