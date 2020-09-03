Walter E. "Wally" Siemers
Cleveland - Walter "Wally" Siemers, age 82, of Cleveland, went home to his Lord and Savior on September 3, 2020.
Wally was born on January 12, 1938, in Milwaukee to the late Walter J. and Hildegarde (Trieck) Siemers. He attended a one-room school house on Mineral Springs Road in the township of Meeme, before graduating from Kiel High School in 1956. Wally then attended the UW-Madison Farm Short Course before owning and operating Siemers Holsteins for over 50 years.
Walter married the love of his life, Marlene (Hagenow) Siemers on October 7, 1961. They met on Sunday at the Manitowoc County Fair in 1959. They were happily married for 58 years' operating the family farm together, side-by-side.
He was baptized and a confirmed member of St. John's UCC Church in Schwarzwald where he served as a Deacon and was active on many committees. Later, Wally became a member of the Christ Community Church of Sheboygan where he also served as a Deacon and Elder.
Wally was a "farmer's farmer." He especially appreciated the Holstein cow, exporting hundreds of cattle worldwide and selling bulls to A.I. He maintained a very productive, yet type focused herd and helped many young farmers acquire the "better kind." A highlight of his farming career was hosting Farm Progress Days in 1997. He received Wisconsin's Master Agriculturalist Award in 2017.
Walter loved to sing. He began his singing career in his church choir at age 14. He sang for many weddings and funerals throughout the area. He sang for many years with the Plymouth Barbershop and the Men of Harmony. His favorite song was "Great is Thy Faithfulness."
Wally was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather. In addition to his wife, Marlene, he is survived by four children, Sherry (Jack) Siemers-Peterman, David Siemers, Dan (Janina) Siemers, and Paul (Jennifer) Siemers; seven grandchildren, Crystal Siemers-Peterman, Kathryn Siemers, Jordan Siemers, Connor Siemers, Joshua (Emily) Siemers, Jacob Siemers, and Lauren Siemers; sister, Ruth Ann (Charles) Kolb; and brother-in-law, Carl (Ruth) Hagenow.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Christ Community Church in Sheboygan, WI (428 Geele Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53083) with Pastor Josh van Engen. Visitation will follow the service at the church from 1:30-4:00 PM. Burial will follow at 5:00 PM at St. John's UCC - Scwarzwald. Please follow the CDC's guidelines in regards to COVID-19. If you are in the at-risk category, please know that Wally's family will respect your choice to stay home.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Wally's name.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Wally's name.
Wally's family would like to thank the staff at Harvest Home of Howard's Grove who cared for him with kindness and compassion while he has resided there for the last three years.