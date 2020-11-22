Walter J. Sohn
Oostburg - Mr. Wally Sohn passed away Saturday morning, November 21, 2020 at Lincoln Village in Port Washington where he and his wife have been residing for the last year. He was 91 years old.
Walter was born in Kohler on September 22, 1929, son of Raymond E. and Hallie Oberreich Sohn. He attended local schools, graduating from Kohler High School before continuing his education at UW Madison, graduating with a degree in Science and Education in 1953. Wally later earned his MS in Chemistry and Physics from Marquette University in 1965. He was passionate about learning and passed that on to his students as he began his long career as a teacher.
On July 18, 1953 Walter was united in marriage with Ms. Patricia Ledden at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. The couple settled in Grafton before moving to Oostburg, where they resided for 23 years.
He was a former member of Grace Lutheran Church in Grafton and Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sheboygan, and was a current member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Port Washington.
Mr. Sohn was employed by Milwaukee Public Schools where he taught high school science for over 30 years. After the atomic bomb was dropped, the US Atomic Energy Commission encouraged education in nuclear energy. Walter participated in a workshop on radioisotopes at Case Western Institute in 1958 and afterwards built a Geiger counter with a student. Wally loved playing tennis and shared that interest with his students. Mr. Sohn was the varsity tennis coach at John Marshall High School where he helped bring the team to a city championship. When school was out, he would teach tennis at the Milwaukee Rec. Department. Wally retired in 1986 but loved teaching so much that he continued as a substitute teacher for many years after.
Wally loved his family and loved spending time with them. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia and their three children: Deborah (Arthur) Andris of Port Washington, Cherie Wilson of Oostburg and David Sohn of Sheboygan. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Timothy (Karoline) Andris of Glen Ellyn, IL, Steve (Abby) Andris of Port Washington, Matthew (Lindsay) Andris, also of Glen Ellyn, Angelina Wilson of Butternut, Jacob and Joshua Sohn, both of Sheboygan, and seven great-grandchildren: Evan, Emma, Ava, Ethan, Julie, Kate and Ruth Andris. Further survivors include his sister-in-law Gloria Ledden, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his sister Joyce (the late Jerry) Trautschold and brother-in-law Wayne Ledden.
Funeral services will be held at 1PM on Saturday, November 28th at St. John Lutheran Church, 217 N. Freeman Drive in Port Washington. Pastor John Klieve will preside. The family will receive visitors at the church on Saturday from 12 noon until services at 1PM. Masks are required and Social Distancing Protocol will be followed. Those who are more comfortable in an outdoor setting are encouraged to join the family at the cemetery; Wally will be laid to rest at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in the Town of Wilson on Monday, November 30th, at 10AM.
Memorials are suggested to the St. John's Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, in Walter's name.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Lincoln Village and Horizon Hospice for the care given to Wally in the last year.
In Post-COVID 2021, the family will plan a celebration of Wally's life that will include the chance to talk without masks, hug and eat.
Eernisse Funeral Home in Port Washington is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
