Walter "Wally" P. Morris
Sheboygan - Walter "Wally" P. Morris, age 82, passed away on November 3, 2020, at his home.
Wally was born on May 25, 1938 in Rockford, IL to the late Stanley and Rose (Maner) Morris. He attended local schools and graduated from Central High School in 1956. Wally married Susan Kloppenberg on April 18, 1992 in Sheboygan, which is where the couple resided their entire married life. Wally proudly served his country joining the United States Air Force in 1956 until 1965, where he served in the Vietnam War. He was a truck driver and started his career at Ashley Trucking and retired from Johnsonville Sausage in 2002, where he worked for many years.
Wally was a kind-hearted man who could always make you laugh. He loved being a member of the VFW Post 9156 where he has made many friends over the years. Fishing, playing bingo, gardening, and relaxing near Lake Michigan were some of Wally's favorite things to do. He will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.
Wally is survived by his loving wife Susan; a son; two daughters and a sister and brother-in-law Ellen (Robert) Willadsen. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a son.
A Celebration of Life for Wally will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, starting at 1:00 PM at the VFW Post 9156, 552 S Evans Street in Sheboygan. Military honors will take place at 2:30 PM and food to be served by 4:00 PM. He will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
A memorial fund has been established in Wally's name.
