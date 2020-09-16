Walter "Wally" R. Gartman Jr.
Sheboygan - Walter "Wally" Raymond Gartman Jr., age 83, of Sheboygan, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home with his loving family at his side. Wally was born October 2,1936 in Sheboygan to the late Walter F and Sophia (Mihm) Gartman. He attended Holy Name Catholic grade school and attended and graduated from Salvatorian Seminary in St. Nazianz, Wl.
On November 26,1955 he married the former Judith Bentz at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. After serving in the US Army he started work at the Vollrath Company for 42 years retiring as SR Vice-President of Operations and Materials Management. During this time, he conducted business in many foreign countries, Japan, Korea, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Germany, France, Scotland, Mexico, and Canada.
After retirement from Vollrath he continued to work for Terry Kohler's Windway Capital Corporation. During this time, he had the opportunity to work with many different companies, Enzo-Pac in Sheboygan, Edgewater Power Boats in Edgewater, Florida, Omohundro MASTS Company and North Sails in Minden, Nevada, and Southern Spars in Auckland, New Zealand. He then retired again after serving a total of 54 years. He took pride in his accomplishments and loved working with the people in every one of these locations.
He served on the board of directors of Vollrath Credit Union for 24 years and as President during his last 5 years. He was a 25-year member of APICS, a production and control education society. During this time, he had the opportunity to speak at Michigan State University's master's program relating to business planning. He also provided seminars in business planning with GE's management group in Boca Raton, FL, and gave many presentations at APICS conventions.
He was a long-time Third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus serving as Grand Knight, Navigator of the Fourth degree, and President of the Sheboygan Columbus Institute. He served on the finance committee at RCS. He served as President for the parent's organization for the Sheboygan Top Hats youth group. He also served as President for the North side Christian food pantry. He was a member of the Sheboygan Pine Club. Sports were always his favorite pass time especially pitching fast pitch softball which he started in sixth grade. He played for many teams in the Sheboygan county area. His major highlight was pitching against Eddie Feigner's King and his court 4-man softball team. He remembers the first time Eddie came to bat using a "little baby bat" and he got a hit!
He is survived by his wife Judy of 64 years; his daughter, Sharon & Jack Methfessel; his sons,
James and Kathy Gartman and Gary and Brenda Gartman; eight grandchildren, Nicole, Jason, Christopher, Jennifer, Michael, Elizabeth, Steven and Alec, and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Sophia Gartman; a sister, Gertrude Gartman Rollinger; a brother, Gerald and infant son, Kenneth.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2136 N. 21st Street, Sheboygan with Fr. Norberto Sandoval officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Please practice social distancing and facial coverings are recommended.
A heartfelt thank you is extended to Dr. Schleevogt and Dr. Bettag and the entire staff at St. Nicholas Home Health & Hospice for the compassion and care that was given to him. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Walter's name.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com