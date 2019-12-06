|
|
Wanda L. Williams
Sheboygan - Wanda L. Williams, 77, of Sheboygan, passed away Thursday evening, December 5, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born December 31, 1941, in Bloomington, IN, Wanda was a daughter of the late Glenford and Mabel Honeycutt Sipes. On September 15, 1958, she was united in marriage to Lyle E. Williams in Bloomington, IN. They were married for 37 years before Lyle preceded her in death in September of 1995.
Wanda was a nurses aid at Morningside Nursing Home for 25 years before her retirement. She loved playing bingo and taking many trips to the casino. She enjoyed the time she spent with the Morningside lunch group. Her faith was a very important part of her life. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Donna Pragatz, Sheboygan, Jeff (Julie) Williams, Rochester, MN, and Doug (Kim) Williams, Sheboygan; her 10 grandchildren, Dan Pragatz, Sheboygan, Amanda Beniger, Sheboygan, Matthew (Cassy) Williams, Rochester, MN, Evan (Kaylynne) Williams, Seattle, WA, Jonathan Williams, Sheboygan Falls, Tyler Williams, Sheboygan Falls, Matthew Fox, Sheboygan, Tony Fox, Sheboygan Falls, Sara Williams, Sheboygan, and Mark Williams II, Sheboygan; her four great grandchildren, Harrison and Lincoln Williams, Rochester, MN, and Jayden and Mason Pragatz, Sheboygan; many nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. She is further survived by her sister-in-law, LaVerne (Dick) Frisque, Menomonee, MI, her best friend, Betty Fuller, Sheboygan Falls, her special friend, Bob Bergemann, Sheboygan Falls, and her special niece, Linda Wolfert, Sheboygan Falls.
Besides her parents and her husband, Lyle, she was preceded in death by her son, Mark Williams, 3 sisters, 4 brothers, and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Funeral services for Wanda will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue. The Rev. Gregory Whelton will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will take place in Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
A memorial fund has been established in her name for the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving care and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Wanda's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019