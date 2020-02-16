|
Warren Lau
Kiel - Warren F. Lau, 77, of Kiel, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, February 14, 2020.
He was born on July 2, 1942 in Cascade, son of the late Norman and Janet (Hartmann) Lau. Warren graduated from Waldo High School with the Class of 1960. He served in the US Navy on the USS Intrepid from 1961-1963. A cherished memory of Warren's was traveling with his family to New York City where they were given a private tour of the USS Intrepid.
On April 4, 1964 he was united in marriage to Mary Alice Krupp in St. Anna.
Warren worked for Tecumseh Products, H.G. Weber Co., ad Sohn Manufacturing until his retirement. He was a member of the New Holstein American Legion Post 124.
Warren's love of sports and the outdoors made him a great advocate for hunting and fishing with his sons, grandsons, nephews, and friends. His other passions were golfing, traveling, and watching his grandsons participate in all their various activities. He was a huge Chicago Bears and collegiate sports fan.
Warren is survived by his wife, Mary Alice "Toots"; his children: Eric (Cindy) Lau, Gregg Lau, and Jill (Bill) Bakalich; his grandchildren: Logan Lau, Austin (Mariah) Lau and Liam Bakalich; and was looking forward to his first great-grandchild in July. He is further survived by his brother, Mark (Bonnie) Lau; his sister: Sharon (Peter) Ninnemann; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Francis (Carole) Krupp, Catherine (Marlin) Huppert, Gerald (Connie) Krupp, Kenneth (Lynda) Krupp, Donald (Marilyn) Krupp, Susan (Charles) Tollman, and Arno Jr. (Barb) Krupp along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arno and Adelia Krupp.
Per Warren's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Altona Supper Club (2306 Calumet Dr., New Holstein) on Saturday February 22, 2020 from 12:00pm (Noon) until 3:00pm. Military Honors accorded by the New Holstein American Legion will take place at 12:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Warren's name.
The family would like to thank the Calumet County Home Health Care and Hospice, especially Alyssa, for all the care and compassion shown to Warren and his family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020