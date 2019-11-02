|
|
Wayne B. Te Stroete
Sheboygan - Wayne B. Te Stroete, 58, of Sheboygan, passed away of natural causes on Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home.
Born May 25, 1961 in Sheboygan, Wayne was a son of the late Calvin and Beatrice Damrow Te Stroete. He attended Sheboygan area schools and Sheboygan North High School. In April of 1993, he was united in marriage to Barbara J. Brown in Sheboygan.
Wayne performed various jobs around the Sheboygan area for many years. Through these jobs, he made many lifelong friends. He enjoyed meeting his friends for coffee all around town. He was a member of Ebeneezer United Church of Christ where he was baptized and confirmed.
He is survived by his son, Jacob Te Stroete, Sheboygan; his sisters and brothers, Laurie (Scott) Dittrich, Dale (Pat) Te Stroete, Bob (Sue) Te Stroete, Brenda (Matt) Hurst, David Te Stroete, Kevin (Tina) Te Stroete, Lynn (Gary) Stanisch, Steven (Chrissy) Te Stroete, Beth (Tom) Reese, and Mike (Danielle) Te Stroete, all of the Sheboygan area; his aunt, Gloria Te Stroete; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Besides his parents, Calvin and Beatrice, he was preceded in death by Barbara J. Brown.
Funeral services for Wayne will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue. The Rev. Lorri Steward will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Wildwood Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established in his name.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Wayne's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019