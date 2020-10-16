Wayne B. Zwart
of New Holstein - Wayne B. Zwart, age 81, of New Holstein, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton following a brief battle with cancer.
Wayne was born December 2, 1938, in Milwaukee, WI to Peter & Alice (Monteba) Zwart. Both families were early descendants of the early Ozaukee and Sheboygan County pioneers.
He attended schools in Milwaukee and Sheboygan, WI. He graduated from Central High School in Sheboygan with the Class of 1957. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1957 and graduated from the Air Police Academy in 1958 at San Antonio, Texas. He was stationed in Korea, Maine, Michigan, and the Azores. He was honorably discharged in 1962 as an Airman First Class A1C.
In 1978, he enlisted in the U. S. Army Reserves and was a member of the 2nd BTN, 274 Reg, 2nd BDE of 84th Division. He was a tank commander and Training NCO and received honorable discharge in 1988 as a Sgt. First Class E-7.
On April 24, 1965, he was united in marriage to Judith Ann Larson in Sheboygan; they divorced March 1, 2001, in Calumet County.
Wayne became a member of the New Holstein Police Dept. on April 24, 1967 and retired July 31, 1994. He was a member of the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Association, National Police Officers Association, Wisconsin Traffic Safety Officers Association, Wisconsin Chapter of International Association of Arson Investigators, and other police organizations. He was also a volunteer for the Red Cross First Aid and CPR Instructor.
Wayne was a charter member of the New Holstein Lions Club, past charter member of the Board of Directors of Big Brothers of Calumet County, and served on the Board of Directors of Calumet County Salvation Army. He was past director of Emergency Services in New Holstein, a member of the New Holstein Police & Fire Commission and belonged to the New Holstein American Legion Post 124 and the DAV
. He worked for the Census Bureau as an enumerator during the 2000 Census.
Survivors include his son, Dean (Juli) Zwart of New Holstein; his daughter, Kris Anderson of Kiel; five grandchildren, Robert Anderson, Amber Anderson, Spenser (Brittanie) Zwart, Gabrielle Zwart and Morgan Zwart (fiancé, Melissa); four great-grandchildren, Azia Zwart, Zoe Wagner, Sophie Ford-Ziegelbauer, and Ezra Zwart; his brother John "Jack" (Mari) Zwart of Sheboygan; his fiance', Geri Anderson of Baileys Harbor. He is further survived by many nieces; nephews; other relatives, and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a grandson, Ryan Zwart; three sisters, Jeanette Dalton, Lorraine Campell, and Peg Hauch; and his brother, Donald Zwart.
Cremation will take place. Private graveside services will be held with State Military Honors providing Military Rites.
Wayne's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the doctors and staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital and the New Holstein First Responders for taking care of him this past week.
The Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein is assisting the family (920) 898-4300 www.sippelfuneralhome.net
.