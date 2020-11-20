Wayne C. Spielvogel
Sheboygan - Wayne C. Spielvogel, 84, of Sheboygan, was called to heaven by his Lord Nov. 18, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.
Wayne was born on Sept. 1, 1936 in Sheboygan Falls to Claude and Verena (Tesch) Spielvogel.
He attended Kohler schools, graduating from Central High School, Sheboygan in 1955.
Wayne served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956 To 1958 while stationed in Korea.
On Nov. 19, 1960 he married Shirley Moscardine at The Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, Sheboygan. The couple built their home in the Town of Sheboygan, where they have resided ever since.
Wayne worked for his father Claude, at C. Spielvogel & Sons Excavating since he was 15 years old. He and his brothers Richard and Daniel took over the business in the late '70s. Wayne loved his time at the office and refused to retire. He spent every day hanging out at "The Shop" until his declining health prevented him from doing so.
Wayne loved to work hard and play hard. He and Shirley enjoyed traveling with their friends and family to many destinations, but nothing compared to the love they had for the island of Aruba, having visited there for over 30 consecutive years.
Wayne took pride in his lawn and always made sure his yard was landscaped and well taken care of. He enjoyed planting flowers, trimming and raking, and having weekend bonfires and fry-outs with family and friends. He also enjoyed many years of boating, snowmobiling, and riding his motorcycle. He was an avid Packer fan and attended many of their games, at home and away.
Wayne was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sheboygan Falls, and a former member of The Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer in Sheboygan.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley of 60 years; four children, Suzanne Dempster of Sheboygan Falls, Shari (Tim) Kaat of Sheboygan Falls, Steven (Jill) Spielvogel of Sheboygan and Sandra (James Fergades) Spielvogel of Sheboygan; six grandchildren, Justin (Elo) Dempster, Taylor Kaat, Amanda (Dean) Wingert, Aaron (special friend, Kenzie Ales) Spielvogel, Derek Spielvogel and Alec Spielvogel; one brother, Daniel (Sue) Spielvogel of Plymouth, and one sister, Mary (Jon) Fox of Florida; several brothers-in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Richard Spielvogel; four sisters, Gloria Heisdorf, Janice Spalinger, Claudia Schaller and Jean Strebe.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov 23, 2020 at 3:00 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 730 County Road PPP, Sheboygan Falls, with the Rev. Tom Gudmundson officiating. Entombment will take place at Greenlawn Mausoleum.
Friends and family may call at the church on Monday, November 23, 2020, from 1:00 PM until the time of services.
A memorial fund has been established for St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheboygan Falls, and The Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, Sheboygan.
Ballhorn Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. You may sign Wayne's guestbook and leave a message of sympathy at www.ballhornchapels.com
