|
|
Wayne E. Gaffney
Greenbush - Wayne E. Gaffney, 60, of the town of Greenbush passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 with his family beside him.
Wayne was born on July 16, 1959 in Plymouth a son to James and Lorraine (Liebe) Gaffney. He graduated from Sussex Hamilton High School and attended Moraine Park Technical College. Throughout his life Wayne worked in construction. For many years he worked with Hooper Construction and installed power lines and towers. He enjoyed working with engravings on glass, leatherwork, drawing and music. He lived on the family farm where he raised Texas longhorns.
Wayne was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, the IBEW, a longtime member of the Great Northern Texas Longhorn Assoc. and the Kettle Carvers.
Wayne is survived by his mother, Lorraine of Greenbush, his sister, Patricia Gaffney of Plymouth; his brothers, Dennis (Mary Jane) Gaffney of Oshkosh, Brian Gaffney of Plymouth and Richard Gaffney of California. Nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. He was preceded in death by his father in 2016.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 4 PM, Monday, September 16 at St, John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth with Rev. Philip Reifenberg as celebrant. Burial will be in the Greenbush Cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the church, 115 Plymouth St. on Monday from 2 PM until the time of Mass at 4 PM.
Memorials in Wayne's name are preferred
Lorraine and her family would especially like to thank Dr. H. Marshal Matthews and his staff, Dr. Dhakal of Froedtert Hospital, the staff of St. Nicholas Hospital and Sharon S. Richard Community Hospice for their care and comfort. They would also like to thank the many friends and family who sent cards and offered their concern and support during his illness
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wittkoppfcs.com
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service of Plymouth is serving the family
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 14, 2019