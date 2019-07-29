|
Wayne E. Perronne
Plymouth - Wayne Edward Perronne, age 78, of Plymouth, passed away at Sharon Richardson Community Hospice on Friday July 26, 2019.
He was born in the town of Lima on November 8, 1940, to the late Ervin and Laura (Falk) Perronne.
Wayne attended Dye Road School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1959.
He worked at the Waldo Canning Company, Dairyland Bait, and S. Meyer Electric Service before retiring due to declining health.
Wayne loved watching all kinds of dirt racing, checking out the wildlife in his back yard, going to breakfast at Waldo Café on the 3rd Thursday of every month, and keeping up with his grandkids activities.
Survivors include: Two daughters: Andrea (Steven) Meyer and Shelley (Dieter) Stipe; Son: Paul Perronne; Grandchildren: Erica (Michael) Ault, Kyle (Krista) Schroeder, Beth Meyer, Kevin Schroeder, and Megan Schroeder; Great-grandsons: Steven and Silas Ault; Brother: Norbert (Rosie) Perronne; and Sister: Ardith Mischo. Wayne also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by: Parents; Brother: Emil (Connie) Perronne; Sister: Doreen (Ken) Burns; and Brother-in-law: Jerry Mischo.
Friends and family can join the family to celebrate Wayne's life on Wednesday (July 31, 2019) from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Private graveside services will take place at Salem Plankroad Cemetery.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, it was Wayne's wish to have memorials made out to Salem Plankroad UCC Cemetery Association and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to thank: St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, St. Vincent/St. Nicholas Visiting Nurses, Town of Sheboygan Falls First Responders, and Sharon Richardson Community Hospice; for making Wayne's last days as pleasant and peaceful as possible.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 29 to July 30, 2019