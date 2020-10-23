Wayne F. Fromm
Sheboygan Falls - Wayne F. Fromm, age 80, of Sheboygan Falls passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
He was born in Port Washington on May 14, 1940, to the late Frederick and Mary Jane (Hubbell) Fromm. He attended local schools and graduated from Port Washington High School. Wayne proudly served his country within the United States Navy from 1959 until 1963. On May 31, 1962, Wayne was united in marriage to Susan Johnson. Wayne was employed at Tecumseh Power Products as a shipping clerk.
Wayne was an avid sports fan. He also loved to travel, vacationing with his family. He will be dearly missed.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 58 years, Susan; children, Mark (Maria) Fromm, Krysta (Mike) Clarke, and Tim (Lisa) Fromm; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother Fred Fromm; sisters, Randa (Ted) Albert, Maryann (Vic) Voeks, and Pamela (Alan) Jentges; nieces, nephews, other family and friends further survive.
Along with his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by a great-grandchild Anthony McDonald; one brother Kenneth Fromm and a daughter-in-law Cindy Fromm.
A Memorial Service for Wayne will be held at 7PM on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6522 S Business Drive in Sheboygan. Family will greet visitors on Friday, at the church, from 4PM until the time of service. Wayne will be laid to rest in the Chapel of Eternal Light at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Wayne's name.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and the doctors and nurses at Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic for the care and support given to Wayne.
