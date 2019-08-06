|
|
Wayne G. Bloch
- - Wayne Bloch was born on March 24, 1948 and passed away on August 5, 2019 at the age of 71. He attended schools in the Marinette area. After high school, Wayne served his country in the United States Army. During his working years he was employed by International Paper. Wayne played the guitar and was a vocalist in bands in the Manitowoc area including Rapid Road. He enjoyed fishing, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren and fiancé Patricia.
Wayne is survived by his fiancé, Patricia Mueller; children, Steven Bloch, David (Julie) Bloch, William (Noemi) Warren, Erin Bloch and Jannai Bloch; many grandchildren; siblings, Mike (Mary Lou) Bloch, Mark (Ferol) Bloch, Troy Peterson and Joy Peterson and the mother of Erin and Jannai, Vicki Aukamp. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ewald Bloch and Elizabeth Peterson and close friends, Joe (Cathy) Boyle.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019