Wayne Gandre
Sheboygan - Wayne Gandre was born on December 15, 1938 and passed away on October 14, 2020 at the age of 81. He attended St. Peter Claver grade school and was a long-time member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. During his working years he was employed by the Jung Shoe Company and Lakeshore Display. Wayne enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing volleyball with his family on the 4th of July, his daily walks through King Park, watching the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Bucks, and he loved his German Shepherds.
Wayne is survived by his sisters, Marilyn Sitzman of Hartford, WI and Carol Champeau of Sheboygan, WI; many nieces, nephews and cousins and caregivers, Tom and Joe Champeau. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Eleanor Gandre; brothers-in-law, Robert Sitzman and Richard Champeau Sr. and nephew, Richard Champeau Jr. He is further preceded by aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sandy and Karen Eckert, the staff at the Harvest Home and the staff at Heartland Hospice for their care of Wayne.
