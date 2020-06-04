Wayne Glenn Ebbers
Cedar Grove - Wayne Glenn Ebbers, 87, of Cedar Grove, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Wayne was born on January 12, 1933, in Town of Holland, WI to Willis and Henrietta (Wilterdink) Ebbers. He was a 1950 graduate of Oostburg High School. He was a Sergeant in the US Army during the Korean War and was fortunate to fly on an Honor Flight in 2014.
On November 15, 1956, Wayne married Mary Soerens in Cedar Grove. Wayne was employed at GTE for 40 years as an Installer and Repairman until his retirement in 1993. He also worked as a Town of Holland Clerk for 10 years and drove school bus for 15 years.
He was a member of First Reformed Church of Cedar Grove, where he was an Elder, Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, choir member and youth leader. He was also a member of American Legion, Kiwanis of Oostburg and Cedar Grove, and the Pine Haven Men's Choir. He was a car enthusiast, attending many car shows over the years, and was proud to have owned the first 1956 Chevy in the county. He enjoyed attending all of his kids and grandkids sporting events, vacationing with family, and supporting all Wisconsin sports. He will be remembered for his great smile and unique ability to carry on a conversation with anyone.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Mary; four sons, Joel (Kaye) Ebbers, James (Vicki) Ebbers, Jere (Jody) Ebbers and Jack (Lisa) Ebbers; fifteen grandchildren, Traci (Dan) Hopeman, Jodi (Jason) Jones, Tami (Jason) Jacoby, Courtney (Trevor) Peterson, Dana, Bradley, Leah, Adam, Skyler, Kaslin, Brayden, Trey, Ryan, Kyle, and Brett Ebbers; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy DeMaster; three sisters-in-law, RuthAnn Ebbers, Shirley Wieberdink and Joyce (Harry) VanStelle; two brothers-in-law, Elwood (LaVerne) Soerens and Dennis (Marcia) Soerens; and many other extended family members.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Henrietta Ebbers; brother, Don Ebbers; and two brothers-in-law, Lee DeMaster and Wayne Wieberdink.
A funeral service to celebrate Wayne's life will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 11:00 am at First Reformed Church of Cedar Grove with Rev. Kent Vant Hul officiating. A burial will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wenig Funeral Homes - Oostburg on Monday, June 8, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and again on Tuesday, at the CHURCH from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am.
A memorial fund is being established in Wayne's name.
A special thanks to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their compassionate care and Dale Theune for faithfully driving him to dialysis.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Ebbers family with arrangements.
