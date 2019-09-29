|
|
Wayne H. Heideman
- - Wayne H. Heideman, age 76, beloved husband for 49 years to Phyllis M. Heideman, nee Vander Waal. Loving father of Gail Heideman, Dawn Heideman and Todd (Irena) Heideman. Cherished grandfather of Anthony--who loved grandpa very much! Devoted son of the late Harvard and Florence Heideman. Dear brother of Dorothy (William) Julian, Carolyn (late William) Byrne and the late Eileen (Daniel) Van't Kerkhoff. Fond brother-in-law of Joan (Ronald) Walvoord, Linda (Paul) Van Ess, Pat Vander Waal and the late Wayne (Sharon) Vander Waal. Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Wayne was a U.S. Army Reserves Veteran. Visitation Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Faith Christian Reformed Church, 8383 W. 171st St., Tinley Park, IL from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon with a Memorial Service to follow at 12:00 Noon. Memorials to Serge, P.O. Box 96900, Washington DC 20090-6900 (Add to Memo Line: Pat Vander Waal (#50200), India), are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 29, 2019