Wayne H. Schuldt
Plymouth - Wayne H. Schuldt, age 75, of Plymouth, WI, passed away unexpectedly of cardiac arrest on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. Nicholas Hospital.
He was born on November 4, 1944 in West Bend, WI, son of the late Harold and Mildred (Gettelman) Schuldt.
Wayne attended Germantown Grade School and graduated from Germantown High School in 1963.
He served in the United States Navy from 1962 - 1968 during the Vietnam War serving on the USS Kawishiwi (AO146), USS Stribing (DD-867) and USS Pyro (AE-24).
On November 5, 1966 he married Dorothy Krause in West Bend. After their marriage they lived in the Parnell area raising horses, before moving to Plymouth in 1976.
He was employed at Gehl Bros Mfg. at West Bend. After 33 years with GTE (Verizon) in Plymouth he retired in 2000. He then drove truck for Greater Wisconsin Sheet Metal in Plymouth.
On June 17, 1983 he married Lois (Hinze) Lindner at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. They resided in the Plymouth area following their marriage.
Wayne was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth, serving as an usher for many years. He also was active with the Plymouth Volunteer Fire Dept. for 44 years where he served as Captain and secretary for many years. He was also a member of the Ladewig-Zinkgraf American Legion Post #243. He was on the originating Sheboygan County Haz-Mat Team, Sheboygan County Fire Investigation Task Force, and a former member of IAAI (International Assoc. Arson Investigation) team. Wayne also helped with establishing Plymouth Ambulance Service as well as being on their Board of Directors. He was a former president of Greenbush Kettle Moraine Riders Horse Club.
He enjoyed the Thursday night Golf League at Crystal Lake, following the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and the Wisconsin Badgers. He also enjoyed spending the winter months in McAllen, Texas where he was very active and made many friends from around the USA and Canada.
Survivors include his wife: Lois of Plymouth; Two children: Kevin Schuldt (special friend: Dawn) of Plymouth, Wendy (Brian) McKnight of Plymouth; Five step children: Susan (John) Berenz of Plymouth, Dale (Jeannette) Lindner of Pembine, Sarah (Kyle) Mauk of Plymouth, Nancy (Mark) Robison of Whitelaw, Joyce (Steve) Osieczanek of Plymouth; Two grandchildren: Leah Schuldt and Hunter McKnight; Ten step grandchildren: Amanda (Henry) Lisowe, Rebecca (Charles) Pleuger, Krystal (Dusty) Witkowski, Kayla (Kyle) Kulow, Brenda (Colin) Bruton, Bryan (Brittney) Mauk, Karla (Chris) Kletzien, Nathan Robison, Joey and A.J. Osieczanek; 17 step great grandchildren: Emma, Gage, Laine, Walker, Hunter, Seth, Owen, Rylee, Colton, Canaan, Blakely, Natalie, Braxton, Jayden, Rayah, Rori, and Drake; Brothers and sisters: Lee Schuldt (wife Mary Dhein) of Jackson, William (Chris) Schuldt of West Bend, Kay Lemke of West Bend, June Keller and Julie Schuldt both of Rhinelander.
He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepson: Mark Lindner, and brother-in-law: Dale (Sharon) Hinze.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday (October 21, 2020) from 3:00-7:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday (October 22) at 11:00 A.M. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. We would ask that you arrive between 10:30-10:50 A.M. and immediately find a seat in Church for Mass.
Following the Mass, Wayne will be laid to rest at St. John the Baptist Parish Cemetery, with military rites being conducted by the Ladewig-Zinkgraf American Legion Post #243.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Wayne's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving his family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
.
Wayne's family would like to send a special thanks to the Orange Cross Ambulance, Plymouth Police, Plymouth Fire Department, Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department, and Pleasantview Realty for the care and compassion given to Wayne during his final hour.