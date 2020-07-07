1/1
Wayne M. Hogue Sr.
Wayne M. Hogue, Sr.

Wayne M. Hogue Sr. (Porky) died under the care of Friendly Village on July 4, 2020. He was 84 and was born in Sheboygan Falls, WI. A son of Sophie Bierhals and Aaron Hogue, he married June Jurss and they just had their 63-year wedding anniversary. He looked forward to going to Iola each year with his 1963 Dodge 880 convertible. Porky was a member of the Men's Club in Elcho and a member of the United Church of Christ in Elcho. He loved polkas and his clocks. He worked at Kohler Company… for 42 years. They have 3 children; Wayne Jr. , Brenda Bubb, and Amy Hogue-Sundberg. He also had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Orlo, Darwin, and Virgil. His siblings are UnaFay, Dulmes (Curly), and Wanda.

Visitation for Porky will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 10:00AM to 12:00 Noon at the United Church of Christ in Elcho, WI. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 at the United Church of Christ with Reverend Paul Veldman officiating. Interment will follow in the Enterprise Memorial Cemetery. Due to the ongoing pandemic, attendance numbers for the actual service will be limited and all attending are asked to wear masks. You may leave your private condolences for the Hogue family at www.carlsonfh.com. The Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414) is serving the Hogue family.




Published in Sheboygan Press from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
United Church of Christ
JUL
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
United Church of Christ
JUL
8
Interment
Enterprise Memorial Cemetery
