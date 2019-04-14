|
Cedar Grove - Wayne "Pete" Lee Meinen, 84, of Cedar Grove, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Wayne was born on August 16, 1934, in Town of Holland, WI, to Arthur and Emily (Meylink) Meinen. He was a graduate of Cedar Grove High School.
On December 28, 1956, Wayne married Muriel Caljouw in Cedar Grove. Wayne was employed at Aldag Honald as a project manager until his retirement in 1997.
He was a charter member of Faith Reformed Church in Cedar Grove where he served as an Elder, Deacon, RCYF counselor, and sang in the church choir and with his brothers in the Meinen Quartet. He enjoyed sports, fishing, golfing, bowling, taking family vacations- especially to the beach house, and traveling to all 50 states.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Muriel Meinen; daughter, Sandra (David) Werwath; two sons, Jim (Cory) Meinen, John (Cindy) Meinen; twelve grandchildren, Trent (Halley) Werwath, Jamie (Abbie) Meinen, Natalie (Andrew) Farthing, Luke (Heather) Meinen, Whitney Werwath, Sadie (Matthew) Mentink, Callie Werwath, Weston Meinen, Kayleen Meinen, Patrick Meinen, Molly Meinen, Brenna Meinen; 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth Kruis, Vera (Ray) Lammers; four sisters-in-law, Delores Meinen, Francis Meinen, Shirley (Robert) TenHaken, Mary (Ronald) Huever; brother-in-law, Robert (Donna) Caljouw.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur & Emily Meinen; three brothers, Owen Meinen, Earl Meinen, and Robert (Norie) Meinen; two brothers-in-law, Harold Heinen, Lester Kruis; and parents-in-law, Anthony & Alma Caljouw.
A memorial service to celebrate Wayne's life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 11:00 am at Faith Reformed Church in Cedar Grove with Rev. Ron Sanford officiating. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the church on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and again on Saturday at the church from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial can be given in his name.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 14, 2019