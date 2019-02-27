|
Wayne R. "Ralph" Sramek
Phelps, formerly of Random Lake - Wayne Ralph Sramek of North Twin Lake in Phelps, Wisconsin, and formerly of Random Lake, passed away on February 23, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Ralph was born on March 9, 1933, on the south side of Milwaukee, the son of John and Helen (Dominski) Sramek. When he was a young boy, the family moved to Beechwood, and he attended school in Kewaskum.
Ralph enlisted and proudly served in the US Air Force from 1952 to 1956 and was stationed in the state of Washington, and Nagoya, Japan. While serving in Japan, he was a member of the military air police, honor guard, and he played baseball and football for the Air Force team. He remained a long time member of the retired 5th Air Force Division, Nagoya, Japan.
On June 11, 1960, he married Delores Horn at St. John Lutheran Church in Sherman Center (Random Lake). The Sramek's lived in the Random Lake area until their retirement in 1995, when they moved to the family property on North Twin Lake in Phelps. In the early days of their retirement, they were snowbirds and spent the winter at Featherrock in Brandon, Florida.
Ralph was a journeyman machinist at Bolens Manufacturing in Port Washington for 34 years, and a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 1430. He was known for his quick wit and great sense of humor. Ralph had a curious mind and wondered what made things tick. He was a creative problem-solver and could fix virtually anything.
Beginning in his youth, at age fourteen, Ralph played softball in several local leagues and hit his final home run at age 50. He was an excellent marksman and enjoyed trapshooting and hunting, especially with his father. He fished Lake Michigan with his brother-in-law and friends, but he loved the time spent fishing and enjoying the sunsets on North Twin. While he followed several sports and sports teams, he was a great fan of his beloved Green Bay Packers, and his ticket stub to the Ice Bowl was one of his prized keepsakes.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 58 years, Delores, his daughters, Dr. Barbara J. Sramek (Dr. David Gordon), of Dousman, WI, and Sandra Sramek-Weyker (Gordon Weyker) of Pewaukee, WI, his granddogs, Lubbie and Bubbie, his "adopted" grandchildren, Ryan and Brittni Hein, and many relatives and friends.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, one brother-in-law, Donald Horn, a nephew, Dennis Horn, and niece, Donna Hartmann.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3PM on Saturday, March 2nd at St. John Lutheran Church, W5407 County Road SS in Sherman Center (Random Lake). Rev. Christopher Gillespie will preside. The family will receive visitors at the CHURCH on Saturday from 1-3PM. Consistent with Ralph's wishes, cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, the family is appreciative of gifts in Ralph's memory to the Carillon Fund at St. John Lutheran Church, the choir at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Eagle River, or the North & South Twin Lakes Riparian Association, Phelps.
The Eernisse Funeral Home in Port Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 27, 2019