Welsey Milton Koran Jr.
Welsey Milton Koran Jr.

Sheboygan - Wesley Milton Koran, Jr., 81, of Sheboygan, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Wesley was born in Sturgeon Bay, WI to the late Wesley M. Koran Sr. and Laura (Bernard) Koran. After graduation from Sheboygan Central High School, Wesley joined the United States Marine Corp and then followed in his father's footsteps and went on to serve in the United States Coast Guard. He dedicated 42 years to Kohler Co. as a Lab Technician. He had the honor to carve the face of the Kohler Medallion. Some of Wesley's greatest joys were spending time with family, woodworking and sharing his craftsman's skills with others. He was proud of the house he built in Cascade, WI and enjoyed working in his yard.

Wesley will be missed by the love of his life, Suzan (Brown) Koran who shared with him 41 years of marriage; his four children, Nicki (Bob), Dale (Tina), Shelby (Christopher) and Wesley III (Angela); 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brothers Duane and Larry Sr. Wesley is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Wesley M. Koran, Jr., is preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Karen Koran.

There will be a public visitation on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, WI. A private family service will be held. Masks are required and physical distancing will be observed.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
November 20, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Duane Koran
