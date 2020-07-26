Wesley J. Gosse
Sheboygan - Wesley Gosse, age 88, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Wes was born in Sheboygan on November 10, 1931, son to Arno and Josephine Gosse. He attended Central High School and graduated in 1950. Following graduation Wes proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
On May 12, 1956, Wes married Josephine Pilsl. They were blessed with 64 years of marriage. Wes was a faithful member of Holy Name Church and worked at the Sheboygan Press for 25 years.
Wes cherished his close-knit family and all of the time spent with them. He was thrilled with his five loving children, three daughters-in-law, ten grandchildren, their spouses, and three great grandchildren. Wes enjoyed taking family fishing trips to Canada and northern Wisconsin. Besides Josie, his 46-inch muskie was the catch of his life. Wes also loved a good game of Scrabble, building jigsaw puzzles, and growing lots of different vegetables in his garden. He had a passion for traveling, especially cruises and bus trips, and enjoyed many vacations with his family. Wes treasured his opportunity to participate in an Honor Flight with his daughter Julie and his fellow veterans.
Wesley is survived by his wife Josephine; children Joe (Karen) Gosse of Brown Deer, Steve (Monica) Gosse of Sheboygan, Tom (Sue) Gosse of Sheboygan, and Maria Gosse of Sheboygan; grandchildren Tim (Jess), Andy (Amber), Adam, Zach, Sarah, Corryn, Kristin, Lindsey, Isabel, and Emma; and great grandchildren Owen, Lily, and Hailee. Wes is also survived by loving brothers-in-law, a sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and his family dog Doby. He is preceded in death by his daughter Julie Burhop, his parents, his brother Jerome, a brother-in-law John, three sisters-in-law Linda, Elsie, and Delores, many cousins, and longtime friends.
A visitation for Wesley will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 818 Huron Ave., Sheboygan from 12pm until the time of Mass. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2pm at the church with Fr. Matthew Widder officiating. Burial to follow in the Calvary Cemetery. Masks will be required at the visitation and Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wesley Gosse Memorial. The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home of Sheboygan is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Wes's niece Mary Beth Lamb and brother-in-law Bobby Pilsl for their support and kindness. The family would also like to thank the staff at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice along with the staff and volunteers at the Gathering Place for their compassion and loving care.
The most wonderful thing I decided to do was share my life and heart with you.