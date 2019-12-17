|
|
Wesley J. Soerens
Hot Springs Village - Wesley Jay Soerens, age 91, of Hot Springs Village passed away November 26, 2019. He was born February 5, 1928 to Herman and Grace Hoopman Soerens. Following his birth mother's passing he was raised by Nettie Soerens, who loved him as her own.
Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Karen Santarius Soerens; son, Jeffrey (Patty) Soerens of Plano, Texas; daughters, Lisa (Jerry) Driscoll of Delafield, Wisconsin, Tami Hulsey of Hartland, Wisconsin and Kristi (John) Paulson of Plymouth, Minnesota; eleven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brother, Richard (Janna) Soerens; sister, Kathleen (Roger) Jentink; and brother-in-law, Kenneth (Pat) Santarius, all of Wisconsin.
Wes graduated from Oostburg High School in 1946. He then enlisted in the US Army with the US Government Team in Osaka, Japan. While serving in the Army he was part of the Counter Intelligence Corp (CIC) and played for the Eighth Army All Star baseball team. Wes proudly served his country during World War II and later was a member of the Army National Guard for nine years.
Wes attended business school and after nine years in the construction industry he formed W. J. Soerens Company, where he served as a manufacturer's rep for thirty years. After his retirement in 1990 he and Karen moved to Florida where Wes grew to love golf and became a club champion. After many great years in Florida the couple moved to Hot Springs Village in 2005.
While living in Hot Springs Village, Wes and Karen joined Christ of the Hills United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Cassia Masonic Lodge, Number 0167 in Plymouth, Wisconsin. Wes never stopped playing golf and always rooted on his beloved Green Bay Packers
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019