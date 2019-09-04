|
|
Wesley Ruppel
Fredonia - passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born in Sheboygan to David and Emily Ruppel on June 1, 1936. He married Judy Jessen on July 3, 1965 in Waukegan, Il and together they had four children. Wesley graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1954. After high school he served his country in the United States Air Force from 1954-1958. From there he attended UW-Madison and received a bachelor's degree in accounting. He spent his life entertaining his family, armed with a grin and sarcastic wit. Wesley was active in the community lending his time mentoring the youth and pioneering local baseball programs. Above all, Wesley cherished spending time with his children and grandchildren. Wesley is survived by his loving wife Judy, his children Michel (James) DeLisle, Scott, Mike (Keri) and David (Shelly); grandchildren, Madisson, Dylan, Colleen DeLisle, Jill and Bryan Ruppel, Nick Smith, Stephanie, Joshua, Kaila and Matthew Ruppel. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers. A Funeral Service for Wesley will be held at 12:00PM on Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church (824 Fredonia Ave. Fredonia, WI 53021) with Pastor Marshal Frisque presiding. Visitation will be at the CHURCH from 10:00AM until the time of service. Wesley will be laid to rest at St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to St. John Lutheran Church.
Eernisse Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 4, 2019