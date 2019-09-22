|
|
Wilbert "Jiggs" Janke
Sheboygan - Wilbert R. "Jiggs" Janke, 97, of Sheboygan passed away September 19, 2019 at Progressive Health Services. Jiggs was born September 7, 1922 in Howards Grove, Wisconsin to Paul and Clara Janke. He graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1940. Jiggs served in the Army during World War II with the 83rd Infantry, 329th Regiment. He fought on Europe and in the Battle of the Bulge where he was wounded for the second time. Jiggs was awarded the Silver Star for heroism during this time period. On August 31, 1946 he married the former Mabel Sprenger at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. In June of 1962, they adopted their daughter Cindy.
Being a carpenter was his lifelong trade, working for Dankardt and Quasius Construction Companies. He retired in 1986 and continued doing special projects in his barn workshop. Jiggs enjoyed canoeing and remodeling/building boats. When he was 85, he built a shanty boat and sailed down the Erie Canal with his friend Ron. He was a very giving and caring person who was endeared to by all who knew him. Jiggs loved a good cup of coffee along with some cookies. He will be dearly missed by all.
He is survived by his daughter Cindy, son-in-law Steve, three grandchildren, Sara Tribout, Sean (Christina) Conto and Paul (Elizabeth) Conto, eleven great-grandchildren Flicity, Jack, Faye, Emma, Lillian, Aoi Lynn, Alexander, Cian, Devin, Charlotte, and Arya, and one great-great-granddaughter Lilith.
Jiggs was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister along with his wife, Mabel.
Visitation will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (441 Millersville Avenue, Howards Grove) from 9am until time of service.
A memorial service will be at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church at 11am on Saturday, October 5th. Military Honors will be conducted at the church cemetery after the service. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
The family would like to thank Meadow View Health Services, Progressive Health Services and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their wonderful care.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 22, 2019