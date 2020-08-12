Wilbur P. "Will" SchmidtSheboygan - Wilbur Schmidt was born on August 9, 1941 and passed away on August 11, 2020 at the age of 79. He attended local schools and graduated from Central High School. After high school, Will proudly served in the United States Coast Guard from 1963 until 1967 and did two years of rescue after that. On October 15, 1977 he was united in marriage with Linda Fillion in Sheboygan. During his working years, Will was employed by Honold and La Page for 30 years until his retirement. He enjoyed model railroading, gardening, fishing, cooking, woodworking, watching the Green Bay Packers and spending time with his grandchildren.Will is survived by his wife Linda; children, Julie Frericks and Eric (Tish) Schmidt; grandchildren, Kenny, Cole, Jake, Ashley, McKenna and Carter; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Madilynn and baby Carson on the way and twin sister, Barbara (Allan) Groen of Edmonton, Alberta Canada. He is further survived by nieces, a nephew and other relatives and friends. Will is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur E. and Evelyn Schmidt.Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Facial masks will be required for the visitation and service. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.The family would like to thank all the employees at Sheboygan Progressive Health Services, Sarah Wassink from Optum, Dr. Curtis Hancock and Compassus Hospice. Thank you all so very much.