Services
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home - Kiel
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
920-894-3348
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home - Kiel
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Gregory Catholic Church
214 Church St.
St. Nazianz, WI
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Gregory Catholic Church (family rites)
214 Church St.
St. Nazianz, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gregory Catholic Church
214 Church St.
St. Nazianz, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilfred Kleinhans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilfred Kleinhans


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilfred Kleinhans Obituary
Wilfred Kleinhans

Newton (Osman) - Wilfred Kleinhans, age 86, of Newton, WI passed away on Friday December 13, 2019 at home.

He was born on March 5, 1933 on the farm in St. Nazianz, son of the late Nicholas & Julia (Muellenbach) Kleinhans. Wilfred graduated from St. Gregory Parochial and Kiel High School. He served two years in the US Army where he was stationed in Korea, Japan and Hawaii. Willie married Mavyn Shumaker at St. Ann Catholic Church in St. Anna on June 18, 1955. He was employed at Kohler Co. 1955 until he retired in l996 after 41 years of service. Willie was a member of Kohler Quarter Century Club, Cleveland Seniors, VFW and played cards with friends in Cleveland. He enjoyed his years as a boy scout leader in Osman, landscaping, gardening, woodworking, hunting, fishing, growing fruit and nut trees. He made many wooden butterflies and whittled many wooden flowers which he gave to many friends. He is very proud of the book of his Life which he has been writing for the past few years.

Willie is survived by his children: Bob Kleinhans, Kiel; Kathy (Greg) Koll, Appleton; Judy (Bruce) Koeser, Kiel; Tom Kleinhans, Kiel; Tim (Julie) Kleinhans, Valders; Jane (Paul) Driessen, Kimberly; Maria (Tomoaki) Iishiba, Cummings, Georgia; his grandchildren: Anna (Mike) Peck, Kayla (Ryan) Takatsuka, Erin (Antjuan)Williams, Sarah Koeser, Heather Boyer, Whitney (John) Morales, Hannah Kleinhans, Daniel Kleinhans, Brittney (Justin) Ulness, Courtney (Derrick) Bieberitz, Chelsey (Zach) Goebel, Isiah Driessen, Jordan Driessen, Cassandra (Damien) Calderon and Aurelia Iishiba and 14 Great Grandchildren with three on the way. He is further survived by sisters-in-laws: Beatrice Kleinhans, Glorianne Kleinhans, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Julia Kleinhans, Brothers Glenroy (Donna), Joseph and Lloyd Kleinhans, great grandson Brennan Bieberitz and very special friend for 16 years Joyce Kraemer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Gregory Catholic Church (214 Church St., St. Nazianz) with Fr. Anthony Ibekwe officiating. Entombment will follow at Knollwood Mausoleum in Manitowoc.

The family will greet relatives and friends at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St., Kiel) on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue Friday at CHURCH from 9:30am until 10:45am when we will have brief family rites.

The family would like to thank Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Sheboygan Falls, for all the care and compassion they have given Willie and his family. They would also like to thank Heather and Jacob for their time and loving care.

Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -