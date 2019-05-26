Willard "Willy" Brachmann



Sheboygan - Willard "Willy" Brachmann, age 87, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Willy was born to the late Clarence and Frances (Dreps) Brachmann on September 20, 1931. He graduated from Central High School in the class of 1950. After school, Willy served in the U.S. Navy until 1960. He was united in marriage to Mary Gersbacher in August of 1958 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. He was a journeyman electrician for many years until his retirement in 1993. Willy was an active member of the Concordia Singing Society for over 40 years and served as President for 10 years. He was a member of the St. Peter Claver Classical Choir as well as the New Life Choir.



Willy is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary; daughters Peggy (Don) Lawrence and Joan (John) O'Brien; sons James (Valerie) Brachmann, Michael Brachmann and Steven (Vivian) Brachmann; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother Joseph (Carol) Brachmann; sister-in-law Mary Ann Brachmann and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Julian (Kathleen) Brachmann and Donald Brachmann and nieces Denise and Barbara Brachmann.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, with visitation at church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Willy's name.



The family would like to express their gratitude to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and Tender Hearts Senior Care, especially Michelle and Brenda from Sharon Richardson and Jane from Tender Hearts. A special thank you to Dr. Coulis and Dr. Pawlak for their care of Willy. Published in Sheboygan Press on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary