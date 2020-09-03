Willard J. Deckliver
Cascade - Willard J. Deckliver, age 92, formerly of Cascade, passed away on Wednesday (September 2, 2020) at Cedar Bay Assisted Living in Elkhart Lake, where he had been a resident for the past 4 years.
Willard was born on March 13, 1928 in Beechwood, WI, a son of the late John and Ida (Gatzke) Deckliver. He attended Beechwood Schools.
Willard served from 1950-1952 in the United States Army during the Korean War. He felt privileged to participate in the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. on May 16, 2015, which was an overwhelming experience that he shared with many.
On June 2, 1956, he married Romell Vanderkin at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cascade. She preceded him in death on December 22, 2004.
He worked on his parent's farm and was employed at Regal Ware Inc. in Kewaskum and also for the Sheboygan County Highway Department for 33 years before retiring in 1990.
Willard was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in the Town of Scott. In 1956, he became a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cascade where he was as an elder, usher, trustee, and served on several boards in the Church, which included the Board of Education, St. Paul's Cemetery Association and Board of Stewardship.
Willard also served on the Village Board of Cascade for many years. He was a member of the Cascade Volunteer Fire Department and belonged to the Ambelang-Ebelt-Lau American Legion Post # 386 of Cascade.
He enjoyed fishing, playing sheepshead, reading, doing puzzles and going out to eat especially at the Waldo Café.
Survivors include: Three daughters: Lori (John) Jens of Plymouth, Lisa (Tod) Christenson of Sheboygan Falls and Linda (Richard) Schroeder of Plymouth. Nine grandchildren: Josh (Stephanie) Jens, Joe (Nicole) Jens, Jeff (Mary) Jens, Eric (Vicki) Christenson, Travis (Katie) Christenson, Devin Christenson (Special friend: Paige Nelson), Becky (Wade) Kerfoot, Amber Schroeder (Fiancé: Andy Larson) and Kristen Schroeder (Special friend: Fred Meyer III). 10 Great grandchildren: Cade, Mason and Zach Jens, Ava and Jack Jens, Riley, Colton and Cooper Christenson, Conner and Kinley Kerfoot.
He was also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; infant daughter: Lizabeth Jo; sister: Lorraine (Lyle) Hartmann; and brother-in-law: Amos (Madeline) Vanderkin.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday afternoon (September 6, 2020) at 2:00 P.M. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cascade. Rev. Richard Bidinger, Pastor of the Church will officiate. Friends may call at the CHURCH from 1:00 P.M. on Sunday until the time of services. The Ambelang-Ebelt-Lau American Legion Post # 386 will conduct military rites at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery following the services at Church.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Willard's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
.
The family would like to send special thanks to the staff at Compassus Hospice and Cedar Bay Assisted Living for all your care and compassion given to Willard. Also to Rev. Richard Bidinger and Chaplain Dale Miller for all the visits and prayers.