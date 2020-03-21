|
|
Willard N. Kleinhans
Plymouth - Willard Norman Kleinhans, age 93, of Plymouth, WI, went home to be with his lord on Thursday (March 19, 2020) in the comfort of his home.
He was born on April 13, 1926 in the Town of Plymouth, a son of the late Arno and Marie (Heberer) Kleinhans. Willard attended Acorn School in Johnsonville where he took part of tying the teacher to the flag pole to play ball for the day.
He sold his 1934 Chevy so he could marry the love of his life Gloria Ruth (Triphan) Kleinhans on October 5, 1946 at Salem UCC in Plymouth. The couple was married for 64 years and raised five children and moved them 16 times.
Throughout his working career he wore many hats and held many titles, but retired in 1988 from Kohler Company. After retirement the couple became snowbirds and made a home in Fort Myers, FL. He held a part time job until he was 82. His wife preceded him in death on July 12, 2011.
In his free time he enjoyed taking country tours of Sheboygan County and telling stories of days gone by. He was an incredibly devoted Husband, Dad, Grandpa, and Papa.
He is survived by his four children, Jelane Kent of Plymouth, Lonna (Greg) Modersohn of Fort Myers, FL, Keith (Missy) Kleinhans of Chittenango, NY, Leah (Robert Sr.) Clark of St. Petersburg, FL; seven grandchildren, Tracy Kent-Winter, Ryan (Susan) Kent, Tara Kent, Teresa Harris, Jake (Jessika) Peters, Kirsten (Hunter) Fuqua, Robert Clark; twelve great-grandchildren, Kaegan Winter, Britton Deleacaes, Paige, Aaron, Lauren and Sierra Kent, Courtney, and Joslyn Perl, Isabella and Melanie Piatt, Tyler and Bryce Peters, and Tanner Dawkins; one sister-in-law, Gloria Jean Kleinhans; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, Donald Kleinhans, brothers, Merlin, Arno, Harold (Florence), sister, Deloris. In-laws, George and Cecilia Triphan, Dorothy (Ed) Mohnsam, Margery (Wes) Struebing, Olive (Ed) Ardell, Laverne (Jack) Bonnett, Lorraine (Ed Sr.) Green, Earl (Evelyn) Triphan, Jerome Steinke, Russell Kent, and nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth. A celebration of Willard's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Willard's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Paula Gatzke, Tara Kent, Kris at Salem Green, and the incredible staff of Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for all your help in making Willard's final days comfortable.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020