Willard W. EisoldSheboygan - Willard Walter Eisold, age 98, of Countryside Manor, 4228 Kadlec Drive, Sheboygan, left to join his beloved wife, LaVerne, on November 20, 2020, passing quietly in his sleep. He was born in Sheboygan on March 10, 1922, the son of the late Raymond and Esther (Thiele) Eisold. Both Willard and LaVerne were graduates of North High School in Sheboygan. LaVerne preceded him in death on October 6,2006.Willard met LaVerne at a social gathering at Trinity Lutheran Church in April of 1941. That was the beginning of a love affair which has never ended. They were married in Fresno, CA on June 30, 1944, while Willard was stationed there at Camp Pinedale.Willard enlisted in the US Army/Air Force on September 14, 1942 and, prior to being sent overseas, was chief clerk at the military communications school in Fresno, where he supervised the instruction of 300 men. He also carried out counter-espionage activities for a period of one year. While he was overseas, he was stationed at Hicham Field on the island of Oahu, Hawaii; the islands of Guam, Saipan and Okinawa. He also, one month after the surrender of the Japanese, spent a one-week period in Japan visiting the cities of Tokyo, Ome and Yokohama. While in Tokyo he saw Gen. MacArthur, emperor Hirohito and his family, the Diet Building, the royal throne of the emperor and the widespread devastation caused by the fire-bombing of the city by our Air Force. During the return flight to Okinawa, he flew over the totally destroyed cities of both Hiroshima and Nagasaki caused by the dropping of the atomic bombs in August of 1945. It was a sight he never forgot. He was honorably discharged on January 25, 1946 with the rank of Staff-Sgt. After returning to Sheboygan, he joined the Sheboygan Memorial VFW Post 9156.Willard rejoined his pre-enlistment employer, Wesley W, Jung, CPA, as an accountant. In 1952 he joined Heritage Mutual Insurance Company, now known as Acuity Insurance, and remained there until his retirement in 1986.Willard enjoyed being with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved to go camping with his family and did so for many years. He and LaVerne also loved to drive and they had traveled to all the states except Alaska, several of the provinces of Canada and states within Mexico and many of the western countries of Europe. They have visited all the major National Parks in the United States and many scenic areas of Europe.In addition to travel, he loved to read books, having read, since retirement, an average of fifteen books per month for many years. He loved to make jigsaw puzzles, play the organ, listen to music and watch TV, especially the Green Bay Packers.Willard was active in his church, Good Shepherd Lutheran, where he served the Lord for fifty-four years as Elder, Vice President, President, Treasurer, choir member, various committees and fund raisers, and Boy Scout chaplain.Surviving Willard are his son Robert (Barbara) Eisold, Knoxville, TN; daughter Susan (David) Radtke, Sheboygan, Wl; sons Mark (Patricia) Eisold, Franklin, Wl and Randall (Donna) Eisold, Sheboygan, Wl. Grandchildren Jeremy (Eva) Radtke, New York, NY; Stacie (Mark) Kussard, Sheboygan Falls, Wl; Robert Eisold II, Knoxville, TN; Christopher (Dawn) Eisold, Muskego, Wl; Jennifer (Ron) Austin, St. Louis, MO; Lindsay (Stephen Trammell) Eisold, Stone Mountain, GA; Derric Eisold, Sheboygan, Wl and Kyra (Corey) Mills, Sheboygan, Wl. Great¬grandchildren Aidan and Lucy Radtke, New York, NY; Avery and Parker Kussard, Sheboygan Falls, Wl; Sophia and Claire Eisold, Muskego, Wl; Elijah Austin, St. Louis, MO; Luka Trammell, Stone Mountain, GA; and Elena Mills, Sheboygan, Wl. He is further survived by a sister, Marlene Albsmeier, Sheboygan Falls, Wl; nieces, nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Dustin Eisold and three sisters, Janith Thill, Deloris Scharrer, and Faye Eisold.Funeral services for Willard will be held at 11am on Friday, December 4,2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1614 S 23rd Street, Sheboygan Wl with Pastor Christian Gugel officiating. Friends may call at the church from 9 am to time of service. He will be entombed at the Lutheran Mausoleum with military honors conducted by the VFW Post 9156. Masks are required and physical distancing will be observed.The family wishes to thank the staff at both Countryside Manor in Sheboygan, and the Sharon Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls for the care and compassion shown to our father.