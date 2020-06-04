Willard W. Schram
Plymouth - Willard W. Schram, age 92, of Plymouth, heard his final taps and joined his wife Jackie in heaven on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Willard was born in Plymouth, WI to the late Fred and Ella (Jens) Schram on July 2, 1927. He attended St. John's Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1945.

His first job was at the local grocery store where he stocked shelves, helped bag, and provided home deliveries. He served our country in the Army Air Corps from 1945 until 1947. His primary duty parallels a modern day weather man, tracking weather changes. After discharge from the service, he worked at Cleveland Container for five years until he took a position at the Kohler Company. In the Kohler Power House, he worked as an engineer for 35 years which included 20 years as a supervisor.

On June 27, 1953, Willard married the love of his life, Jacquelyn Lawrence. The couple spent many weekends camping and motorcycling. He also enjoying the outdoors and hunting. After retirement, they escaped the Wisconsin winters to Bradenton, Florida where they loved to entertain family and friends. They enjoyed bowling and Willard bowled in many leagues for over 50 years. The two were members of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Plymouth and Willard once sang in the Church choir. They were happily married for 58 years before Jackie preceded him in death on April 22, 2011.

Willard was in the Plymouth Volunteer Fire Department for 30 years, doing fire inspections for several years, and was also an E.M.T. He was a lifetime member of the DA V F1 chapter 18, Plymouth Eagles Aerie 1312, and Ladewig-Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, where he served for many years on the Funeral Honor Guard and played Taps for many of the fallen veterans. Willard also played in the Plymouth Municipal Band for many years, which included a band trip to Ireland.

Willard was kind, generous, patient, and social to the point - the entire town knew him. He will be missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include his children, Deborah (Gerry) Krebsbach, Terry (Val) Schram, Dennis (Kathy) Schram, and Cindy (KenJay) Fiedler; grandchildren, Scott (Rayne) Krebsbach, Mark (Cara) Krebsbach, Kyle (Dawn) Krebsbach, Ashley (Jered) Krueger, Krista (Eric) Lee, Jenna Schram (special friend Sam Hau), Ryan Schram, Tyller Schuett, Kayla (Guru) Gudimani, Brock (Jackie) Curtiss, Cody Pearce (Aaron), Jordan Adams (Fiancée Stephanie), Mitchell (Lori) Adams, Lindley (Bill) Mauer of Plymouth; 21 great-grandchildren; brother: Pete (Carol) Schram; sisters-in-law: Gail Gendreau and Georgine Schram; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death his wife; his parents; son, Ronnie (Sue) Schram; granddaughter, Tonya Schram; his siblings, Don Schram, Milford Schram, Delores Cudworth; and brothers-in-law, Robert Gendreau, Thomas Cudworth, and Robert Lawrence.

A public visitation will be held on Sunday (June 7th, 2020) from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth with practicing proper public safety and social distancing. Following visitation, he will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth. Military Rites will be rendered at the cemetery by the American Legion Post 243.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Willard's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
