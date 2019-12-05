Services
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
William A. "Bill" Becker


1964 - 2019
William A. "Bill" Becker Obituary
William "Bill" A. Becker

Sheboygan - William "Bill" A. Becker, age 54, of Sheboygan, died on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his home. He was born in Sheboygan on December 7, 1964 the son of Frederick A. and Pamela Pion Becker.

Bill attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1985. On July 26, 1997 he was united in marriage to May Muszynski in Sheboygan. Bill drove for Prigge's Bus Company for the past eight years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching movies, collecting eagles and wolves, and going off roading in his jeep. Bill also loved his cat "Psycho".

Survivors include his parents, Frederick "Fritz" Becker and Pamela Pion Becker; two brothers, Allen and Bobby Peterson; his aunt, Louise Forward; his uncle, Richard (Sharon) Becker and his former wife and friend, May (Jose) Flores, all of Sheboygan. Bill is further survived by many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, a brother, John Becker, uncle, Joe Forward and his cousin, Dale Forward.

A memorial service for Bill will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St. Sheboygan with Rev. Alan D. Kubow officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in his name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
