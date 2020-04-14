Services
More Obituaries for William Christensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Christensen


1948 - 2020
William A. Christensen Obituary
William A. Christensen

Sheboygan Falls - William A. Christensen, 72, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, comfortably at home.

Bill was born on February 19, 1948, in Racine, WI to William and Myrtle (Johnson) Christensen. He was a graduate of Washington Park High School.

He served his country in the US Navy from 1068-1972. Bill was employed at Kohler Co. for 17 years as a Forktruck Driver until his retirement in 2009.

Bill was known for being a hard worker. He enjoyed collecting model cars, attending car shows, doing upholstery, Sunday morning coffee with his friends, camping and fishing with his son, and spoiling his granddaughter and great-grandchildren.

Bill is survived by his son, Wade; granddaughter, Carolann Christensen; two great-grandchildren, Gia Pharr and Noah Christensen; and former spouse, Nancy Sargent.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Myrtle.

Private services will be held.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Christensen family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
