William "Bill" Ausavich
Plymouth - William "Bill" E. Ausavich, 81, of Plymouth, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Waterford in Plymouth. Bill was born July 28, 1937, in Sheboygan, to the late Joseph and Dorothy (Wilberscheid) Ausavich. He served his country in the Army National Guard for six years from 1960 until 1966. On October 22, 1960, he married the former Shirley Allmann at St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Waldo. Bill was employed by Optenburg Iron Works as a fabricator before retiring in 1999. He enjoyed sailing, wood carving, and iron works. He also enjoyed square dancing as a former member of the Kettle Squares Square Dance Club and a member of the Kettle Squares Luncheon Group. He was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Howards Grove. Bill never lost his sense of humor right until the end.
In addition to his wife, Shirley, he is survived by three children, Jeffrey Ausavich, Sheboygan, Sandra (Kurt) Hofmann, Sheboygan and Kellie (Jeff) Willman, Sheboygan; four grandchildren, Megan (Stuart), Abigail, DeLeah and Sierra; one brother, Charles (Karen) Ausavich; one brother-in-law, Carl Allmann.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., at Zimmer's Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center (Hwy 42 & JJ, Howards Grove). Friends may call on Monday, at the funeral home, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
The family would like to thank the staff of 1st floor at Sunny Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice with special thanks to Mary Ann and Kim. They would also like to thank the staff of the Waterford at Plymouth with special thanks to Stephanie, Tanya, and Cassy. They would also like to thank Deb La Duke, Carol Witt, and Pastor Aaron Mueller for their visits and companionship. Thank you to all who kept his wit sharp and spirits up until the end.
