William B. "Bill" Daskam
Kiel - William B. "Bill" Daskam, age 86, of Kiel, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday morning, September 8, 2020. Bill was born on February 6, 1934, son of the late Victor and Veronica (Roden) Daskam in the township of Deer Creek, WI. He was a graduate of Oshkosh High School. He married Marlene "Chris" Christensen on May 9,1953.
Bill served in the U.S. Navy for 2 years in 1954 & 1955, serving as a Radar Specialist on the U.S.S New Jersey for part of that time. Following his service, Bill taught Radar Courses for 10 years at the Naval Reserve in Oshkosh. During that time he also attended Wisconsin State University-Oshkosh, working on his Teaching Degree. He worked at WI Axel (currently known as Rockwell International) as well as the Oshkosh Post Office while attending college. Upon completion of his Teaching Degree, he started his teaching career at Kiel Area School District in the 1960's, teaching English and Reading. During his summer breaks, Bill attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison to gain his Master's Degree as a reading specialist. Bill retired from the Kiel Area
School District on June 4, 1994. He also taught for a short time in Franklin, WI.
Bill operated Rock Advertising and Millhome Calendar House. He was also part owner of
The Egg & I Restaurant in Madison.
Bill enjoyed his social group, known as the Dirty Dogs, boating on Cedar Lake and his Tuesday card club with his buddies. Bill and Chris traveled extensively before and after retirement. Bill also enjoyed coin and stamp collecting.
Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years: Chris; one son: Steve (Ana) Daskam, Waterloo, WI and step-
grandchildren: Aprilia and Nimas, as well as nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Paul, two sisters: Joyce (Richard) Schmirler and
Frances (Stanley) Esslinger and brother-in-law: Don (Marilyn) Christensen.
Per Bill's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Meislewitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St. Kiel WI)
The Rev. Ted McCurdy will officiate, with burial in Kiel Belitz Cemetery. A time of visitation will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1:00pm until the time of service.
Bill will be fondly remembered for his intellect, his wit, his love of family and his jokes!
Family is grateful for care given to Bill by St. Croix Hospice and Home Sweet Home Again Homecare.
A memorial will be established at a later time.