Dr. William C. Crawford Iii
1944 - 2020
Dr. William C. Crawford III

Sheboygan - Dr. William C. Crawford III, age 75, of Sheboygan, passed away Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland on September 8th, 1944, the son of the late Mr. William C. Crawford II and Sabina (O'Brien) Crawford.

William attended local schools in Baltimore, Maryland. He was a 1970 graduate of Towson University in Maryland where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Chemistry. He then went on to complete his medical degree at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in 1974. William began his medical career in Sheboygan in private practice in 1979. He later joined the medical staff at The Sheboygan Clinic in 1985, where he practiced for 30 years until his retirement in 2015.

On June 30, 1979 he was united in marriage to Jane Bronenkant in Green Lake, WI. He was an extremely devoted, loving husband and father. He took great pride in his two children, who later both followed in his footsteps to become physicians. He was a devout Catholic and member of Holy Name parish. He had a great interest in German language and literature. As an intellectual pursuit, he completed his degree in the subject at Lakeland College. He enjoyed football and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.

He is remembered with love by his wife, Jane, of Sheboygan; two children, Dr. Allison (Lance Laifer) Crawford, of Chicago, IL and Dr. Andrew Crawford, of Fort Lauderdale, FL; brother, Robert (Mindy) Crawford, of Oldsmar, FL; mother-in-law, Liz Bronenkant, of Kenosha, WI; sister-in-law, Susan Zach, of The Villages, FL, and three brothers-in-law, Mark (Les) Bronenkant, of Andover, MA; Thomas (Mary Jo) Bronenkant, of Racine, WI; and Peter (Jen) Bronenkant, of Lake Geneva, WI. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. William was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, John Bronenkant; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Zach.

In accordance with the family's wishes, no services will be held. Memorial donations made in William's name may be directed to The Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org

A heartfelt thank you is extended to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the compassionate care that was given to William.

The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com






Published in Sheboygan Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 9, 2020
Sympathy to your family. He was a great Dr . And listener Missed the good man as my Dr.
Vicki Schultz
July 9, 2020
I really enjoyed having him as my doctor for so many years. Was sad to see him leave. My condolences to his family
Pamela Gardapee
Acquaintance
July 9, 2020
I love, love, loved transcribing for Dr. Crawford. He was a great doctor. My heartfelt sympathies.
Karen Hogue
Coworker
