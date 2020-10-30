William C. Mondloch
Howards Grove - William Carl Mondloch passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
He was born on April 27, 1936 in Sheboygan, the eldest son of Rose and Alois Mondloch. He attended Holy Name Catholic Elementary School and Central High School. After graduation he proudly served in the United States Army from 1955 until 1958. Bill worked for the Chrysler Corporation in Huntsville, Alabama, attended the University of Wisconsin Extension in Sheboygan in 1959 and 1960, finishing his electrical degree at UW Madison. In 1965, he began work at Kohler Company and married Patricia Bukovic. While members of St. Dominic Parish, son Kurt born in 1971 and daughter Anne born in 1974 joined their family. Pat preceded him in death on February 5, 2014.
On February 28, 2016, Bill married Sharyn Grider at Little Palms Church in Mesa, AZ.
Bill loved being active and enjoyed the outdoors. Some highlights include hiking the Rim to Rim Hike in the Grand Canyon, skiing 12 American Birkebeiners, and cycling Sagbra (Spectacular Annual Great Bike Ride around Wisconsin). He also had a love for travel and visited all but one continent.
Throughout the years, Bill was involved with numerous clubs and organizations including the Kohler Athletic Club.
Bill will be remembered for his positive attitude, zest for life, and adventurous spirit.
He is survived by his loving wife Sharyn, son Kurt of Tennessee, daughter Anne (Scott) of Sheboygan, granddaughter Cherish, grandson Michael, sisters Charlotte (Ken) of Seattle, Lynn (Rudy) of Kona Hawaii, and Susan (Robert) of Sheboygan, brother David (Mary Jo) of Tulsa and sister-in-law Terri.
Along with Bill's parents and first wife Pat, his brother Donald preceded him in death.
A Memorial Mass for Bill will be held at 12PM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2133 N 22nd St. in Sheboygan, with military honors to follow. Family will greet visitors on Wednesday at church beginning at 10AM until the time of service. For those who would like to join us virtually, the service will be livestreamed on Bill's obituary page on our website. Bill will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Bill's name.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com