William C. Schultz
- - William C. Schultz was born in 1927, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, the son of Sylvester and Edna (Graefe) Schultz. In October, 1944, during World War II, at age 17, in the beginning of his senior year of high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force cadet training program for aircrew training as a pilot. He was placed on inactive duty to complete high school. As WW II came to an end in Germany, in May, 1945, Air Force pilot training was drastically curtailed, and Private Schultz received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army before graduating from high school.
Immediately after graduating from Central High School in 1945, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy radar and electronics program. After a year of training he served on the navy aircraft carrier USS Philippine Sea before being assigned to the Atlantic Fleet Training Unit, where he was an instructor for ground training and inflight training for Navy pilots in the use of all airborne electronics used in Naval aircraft for two years. After his Navy service, he received his bachelors, masters, and PhD in electrical engineering at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. William was on the electrical engineering faculty at Wisconsin for three years.
During his twenty years as a research engineer at the Cornell Aeronautical Laboratory of Cornell University, in Buffalo, he did research into aircraft flight control systems, and cockpit display systems, and later became the director of computing at Cornell Aeronautical Lab (CALSPAN), where he directed the largest IBM computer facility in Western New York. In 1960-1961 he was a full time visiting Assistant Professor in the Graduate School of Electrical Engineering at Cornell University in Ithaca. He was an Associate Fellow of American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and served on a national panel for flight safety. He presented an invited paper on airline cockpit displays at a FAA-sponsored national conference on flight safety in Key Biscayne, FL. He presented one of the technical papers from the United States at a week-long NATO Conference in aircraft cockpit instrumentation in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.
William was Professor of Computer Information Systems at the State University of New York College in Buffalo, 1975-1997, and served as the academic department chair. He founded the Buffalo Chapter of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers Computer Society, and was one of the recipients of the Centennial Medal of the IEEE in 1984. William was active in the Aurora Historical Society, and was a docent at the Elbert Hubbard Roycroft Museum and the Roycroft Inn. He was also a docent at the Burchfield-Penney Art Center at Buffalo State College. He served six years on the East Aurora School Board, and was President of the Board.
After moving to California in 2008, he became active as a docent at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, the Lyon Air Museum in Costa Mesa, and at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Birthplace in Yorba Linda. He was an active member of the Orange County Chapter of the California Woodcarvers Guild. He served on a national panel of advisors for the Lewy Body Dementia Association, and was active in assisting caregiver support groups for Lewy Body Dementia in Orange County. He was an active and enthusiastic member of St John's Episcopal Church in Rancho Santa Margarita, participating in the choir and in EFM studies.
His wife of sixty-two years, Jean, preceded him in death in 2014. He is survived by a daughter Janet (Norm) Clenshaw, of Santa Ana, CA, a son Paul (Terri) of Pittsford, NY, and a daughter Laura, of Montreal, QC, and five grandchildren. A brother, Carlton (Gloria), lives in Fond du Lac, and a brother, James (Donna Menzer), lives in Sheboygan. Services with military honors were held on September 7th, at St John's Episcopal Church in Santa Margarita, CA. An internment service will take place in East Aurora, NY on November 2.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 22, 2019