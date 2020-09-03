1/1
William "Bill" Enright
1947 - 2020
Boltonville - William "Bill" Enright, age 73 years, passed away unexpectedly on August 27, 2020 doing what he loved to do, bartending at his place of business, Enright's Tap. He was born on January 27, 1947 in West Bend to Merlin and Eleanor (nee Bohn) Enright.

Bill attended St. Michael Grade School, Kewaskum High School for 3 years and graduated from Random Lake High School in 1965. After high school, Bill farmed until he opened Enright's Tap in Boltonville on New Year's Eve, 1974.

In his younger years, Bill enjoyed ice fishing and gambling. He sponsored and played on softball, pool and dart teams, most recently playing with Newburg Men's Pool League. His other passion was playing Sheepshead with friends. He was an honorary member of the Boltonville Fire Department.

Bill is survived by sisters, Kathleen (John) Schairer of Boltonville, Ann (Harold) Schnorenberg of West Bend, Mary Ellen Enright of Campbellsport and Ruth Mueller of West Bend.

Bill is also survived by nephews, Mark (Julie Frederick) Schairer and their daughters, Bryn and Bristol; Matthew (Jackie Wernick) Schairer and their son, Brooks; Robert (Alyssa) Schnorenberg and their sons, Jacob and Logan; Richard Schnorenberg; Christopher (Danielle) Enright; and Daniel Mueller; niece, Lindsey (Alex) Zarling and their daughter, Eleanor and a baby due in October. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and many great friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Merlin and Eleanor Enright.

The family would like to thank the Boltonville Fire Department, Kewaskum Rescue Team and the West Bend Fire Department Intercept Team for their assistance.

Memorial Mass for Bill will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church (8883 Forest View Road - Kewaskum, WI 53040) with Father Jacob Strand officiating. Private inurnment at St. John of God Catholic Cemetery following Mass.

Due to current restrictions and per Bill's wishes no visitation will be held. Social distancing guidelines will be followed during Mass, and masks will be required to conform to the Wisconsin state mandate.

Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bill's arrangements.




Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 3 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
