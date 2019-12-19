|
William F. Gehrke
Kohler - William F. Gehrke, age 91, of Kohler and Naples, FL passed away on December 18, 2019.
He was born on March 22, 1928, to the late William and Pearl (Zimmermann) Gehrke. He graduated from Central High School, class of 1946. He furthered his education at Lakeland College receiving his associates degree in accounting. He was employed with United Savings and Loan, retiring as the President. On August 21, 1948, William married Dolores Mueller in Sheboygan. William was active in many clubs and organizations throughout his career.
William is survived by his wife Dolores; daughters, Julie Ann Gehrke (Roger) Best of Naples, FL and Emilie Ann Gehrke of Sheboygan; grandchildren, Amanda Gehrke, Joshua Best, and Steven Gehrke; great-grandson Broderick Fohlbrook; a sister Judith (Ed) Everson and sister-in-law Janice (Dennis) Weigman. He is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Along with his parents, William was preceded in death by a brother Gary Gehrke.
Private family services were held for William.
The family would like to thank all who were involved throughout his life and recently, William's passing.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019