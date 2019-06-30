|
|
William F. Munns
Sheboygan - William Ford Munns, age 74, of Sheboygan, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born March 15, 1945 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of William and Francis Jo (Edquist) Munns. He was a graduate of Sheboygan North High School, Class of 1964. Following high school, Bill headed west where he could pursue his passion of downhill skiing at Alta, Snowbird, and many other ski areas. Off-season, his passion was playing tennis. He earned his degree in Physical Education and Health at the University of Utah-Salt Lake City. Bill was the consummate educator and coach, gladly sharing his passion of skiing and tennis with those interested in learning. Even into retirement, Bill volunteered as assistant tennis coach at the UW-Sheboygan for both the men's and women's teams, winning state tennis titles in 2012, 2015, 2016, & 2017.
Bill loved to travel throughout the country and logged over a million miles as a professional semi-driver. Always the educator; he taught others how to navigate the "big rigs" as well.
Among Bill's many interests and hobbies were: bicycling, riding his two motorcycles, gardening, bird-watching, long drives in his black T-Bird with the top down, coin collecting and genealogy. His lifelong love of music and playing his vintage 1964 U.S.A.-made Epiphone guitar led him to meet his wife, Beth.
Along with his loving wife, Beth, he is survived by three sons, William "Patrick" (Josefaith Pagaran) Munns of Bellevue, WA, Christopher Clark (Jessica Lopez) Munns of Milwaukee, WI, and Michael Edward (Ahyoung) Munns of San Antonio, TX; three grandchildren; Ariel, Sylas, and Maxwell; his brother, Dr. Frank "Buzz" (Susan) Munns, O.D. of Duluth, MN; step-children, Heidi Hoegger of Langen, Germany, Dr. Mark (Stephanie) Hoegger of St. Louis, MO, and Dr. Julie (Austin) Shawinsky of Newport News, VA; a step-grandson Leland Lane Hoegger; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Special thanks to Dr. Mark Bettag, Jennifer Geibel, NP, and staff at Matthews Oncology Associates, Theresa Brosnan Schuler, NP and St. Nicholas hospital staff, Sheboygan. Dr. Susan Tsai and staff at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Road, Sheboygan, WI 53083, Rev. Kris Borns and Fr. Matthew Widder officiating. A time of visitation and support will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorials to support pancreatic cancer research at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin would be much appreciated in lieu of flowers.
Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 30, 2019