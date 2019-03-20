|
William F. Schneider
Sheboygan - William F. Schneider, 70, of Sheboygan, passed away on Monday morning, March 18, 2019 at Sheboygan Aurora Memorial Medical Center.
Born February 27, 1949 in Sheboygan, William was a son of the late Raymond and Luella Nonweiller Schneider. He attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Howards Grove High School. On October 6, 1979, he was united in marriage to Lyn A. Van Camp in Sheboygan. They were married for 33 years before Lyn preceded him in death on December 13, 2013.
Bill worked for Dean Food for 42 years before his retirement in 2012.
According to his wishes, there will be no services or visitation.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bill's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 20, 2019