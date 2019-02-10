Services
Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home
577 E. Elkcam Circle
Marco Island, FL 34145
(239) 394-7573
William Boehm
Marco Island, FL - William Boehm of Marco Island, FL and Sheboygan Falls died Feb. 1, 2019 at home on Marco Island. Bill was born in 1942 to George and Grace Boehm in Racine, WI. Raised in Racine he graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a bachelor degree in engineering and an MBA. He married Margaret Shurts in 1966. He began his career at United Technologies in East Hartford, CT, spent many years at Bemis in Sheboygan Falls, at the former Donohue and Associates, Sheboygan and retired from Moraine Technical College in

Fond du Lac in 2005. He served several terms as an alderman for the City of Sheboygan Falls followed by continued city committee work.

Bill was an avid runner and he earned his 15 minutes if fame by being the only person to finish every one of the Milwaukee Marathons.

He was a beloved husband, father and grandpa and is survived by his wife of 52 years, 3 children: Andrew (Mandy) of Helena, MT, Suzanne (Glen) Herman of West Bend, WI, and Elizabeth (Justin) Hanna of Marco, Island, FL, 6 grandchildren and his sister Margaret (Bo) Stuart of Mountain City, MT.

A memorial gathering will be held in Sheboygan Falls in the summer at a time to be announced.

Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019
