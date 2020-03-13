|
Oostburg - Rev. William H. Truby, 89, of Oostburg, formerly of Wauwatosa, died on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Pine Haven Assisted Living Community, Oostburg.
Bill was born on May 21, 1930, in Logans Ferry, PA, to George and Bertha (Deyber) Truby. He was a graduate of Plum Township High School, University of Pittsburgh and Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia, where he earned his Master of Divinity. He later received an honorary Doctor of Divinity degree from Carthage College.
On July 8, 1955 he married Nancy Lee Calpass in Pittsburgh. They moved to Wisconsin in 1961, where he accepted the position as the first Executive Director of Luther Manor Home for the Aging, serving for 31 years until his retirement in 1992. Under his leadership, Luther Manor grew extensively to serve the needs of Milwaukee-area seniors. Bill and Nancy lived in Wauwatosa for more than 30 years, where they raised their family. After retirement they moved to their lake home in Oostburg.
Bill is survived by his three daughters, Dorothy (Glenn) Huth of Appleton, Amy (Bernie) Lange of Madison, Polly (Adam) Heavenrich of Glencoe, IL; son, Michael (Amy) Truby of Littleton, CO; thirteen grandchildren, William Huth, Vince Huth, Kerry Huth, Nicole (fiance, Mike Callahan) Powers, Kaitlin (Joe) Christensen, Bernie (Alessandra) Lange, Stephen Lange, Samuel Heavenrich, Becca Heavenrich, Lilly Heavenrich, Peter Truby, Jacob Truby, and Olivia Truby. Bill is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, George and Bertha Truby; three brothers, George Truby, Heil Truby, John Truby; a sister, Pearl Nix; and his wife, Nancy Lee.
Bill served for four years in the U.S. Navy as Aviation Machinist Mate with a carrier air group in the Pacific. He was honorably discharged as 2nd Class Petty Officer in September 1952.
He was a member of First United Lutheran Church in Sheboygan and served as the Wisconsin State Chairman of Lutheran World Relief for more than three decades. He enjoyed making soup, baking bread, fishing, gardening, winemaking, fixing things, reading, firing his black-powder cannons and spending time with his loving family.
The family is grateful for the exceptional care their parents received at Pine Haven Oostburg and specially thanks Kay, Denise, Mel and Marcia. They also appreciate the generous support of the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate Bill's life on Saturday, March 28 at 3 pm at First United Lutheran Church in Sheboygan with Rev. Todd Smith officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 1- 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Lutheran Church, Luther Manor, Pine Haven Assisted Living in Oostburg or the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020