William "Bill" Hanley
Appleton - William "Bill" Charles Hanley, age 71, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Bridges of Appleton. Bill was born on December 14, 1947, in Cleveland, Ohio, son of the late Frank and Ella (Underwood) Hanley. On November 9, 1968, he married the love of his life, Linda Leonhardt. Bill and Linda met while working as VISTA volunteers on the Shoshone-Bannock reservation in Fort Hall, Idaho. They shared 50 years of marriage and raised three wonderful children together. Bill started his career in advertising and marketing at Kohler. He also worked as the creative director at Eljer in Pittsburg, and Loren Nordgren in Illinois, before settling his family is Appleton while working for Weidert. Bill never truly retired as he took jobs for Habitat for Humanity while also free lancing.
Bill was passionate about many things in his life. He was the president of Safe Haven; an anti-nuke group that successfully stopped the building of a nuclear power plant in Haven, Wi. Cherishing life, he was an anti-death penalty advocate. Bill enjoyed backpacking and hiking with friends, camping, watching baseball, and going to rock concerts. He was an avid reader and writer, and an excellent photographer. Christmas was an especially joyous time for Bill as he played Santa for Gabriel's furniture and for many nonprofit events.
Bill is survived by his wife: Linda Hanley; and their children: Christian Hanley, Ian (Leighanne Gill) Hanley, and Meghan (Nick) Petters; his grandchildren: Charlotte and Nora Petters; his sister: Mary Hanley; and his brother-in-law: Barry Giles. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Alice Giles and Paul Hanley; as well as Linda's parents: William and Pearl Leonhardt.
The funeral service for Bill will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 537 N Superior St, Appleton, with Rev Steve Dietzler officiating. A time of visitation will take place for 9:00 am until the time of service. Interment at Riverside Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Bill's name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com
The Hanley family would like to thank Rennes Health and Rehab and The Bridges of Appleton for the excellent care Bill received.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 22 to May 23, 2019