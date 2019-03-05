Services
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
William I. "Bill" Kessler


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William I. "Bill" Kessler Obituary
William "Bill" I. Kessler

Sheboygan - William (Bill) I. Kessler, joined the Lord on March 3, 2019.

Bill was born October 14, 1927 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to William and Hedwig (Gruber) Kessler. When he was a child his family moved to Sheboygan.

On September 10, 1977 he was united in marriage to Elizabeth (Betty).

Bill joined Vollrath company in 1943, as a Tool and Die Maker Apprentice, and advanced to Senior Product Development Engineer. After proudly serving his country in the Navy, he returned to Vollrath in 1948. Bill truly loved his work. He especially enjoyed creating new products and was awarded numerous patents. Bill retired after 60 years with Vollrath on January 29, 2004 and continued to consult for several years.

Bill was a member of Sheboygan D'Werdenfelser Schuhplattler Club and danced for many years. He was a member of the Sheboygan Elks Lodge and Pine Hills Country Club, where he made many friends. He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Parish.

Bill loved, fishing, golf, hunting, and playing cards. He took great pride in caring for his yard and was very proud of his flower garden.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife Elizabeth (Betty) Kessler, his daughters Kendal McLamara, and Sue (Gary) Kessler-Scholl, step-daughter Janice (Rick) Schindler, grandchildren Reed William Scholl, Bradley Scholl, Stuart Scholl, Louisa Scholl, step grand-children David Badura, Tamara Badura, Erin (Steve) Saarinen, Collin Schindler, great step-grandson Arlo Badura, and step-daughter-in-law Judy Badura.

He is preceded in death by his parents, twin sister Frieda (Al) Goetz, sister Jeanette Zimmerman, step-son Thomas Badura.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Noon at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. Sheboygan, with Father Gideon Buya officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10:00 am until the time of service, at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory can be made to the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (diabetesresearch.org.) or UW Carbone Cancer Center Melanoma Fund (UWhealth.org/waystogive).

Bill was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and dear friend to many. A kind and gentle man, Bill was the ultimate optimist, and an inspiration to all who knew him.

Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family at ballhornchapels.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019
